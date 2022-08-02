The Wolves season may be over, but the club can look to the future in Saturday's under 20 final.
The players gathered at the Fraternity Club after the 3-all draw with Sutherland to thank Luke Wilkshire on his time and success as coach.
Incoming manager David Carney has been building his plans in the background and part of it will be keeping an eye on the emerging talent.
The under 20s secured their finals spot by beating Sutherland 5-nil and have some talented players who have experience with the first grade squad, including emerging stars Nav Darjani, Senna Stevenson and Jake Lavalle.
Hopefully the young Wolves can make their presence felt during the finals campaign, with Sydney FC taking on Mt Druitt in the major semi-final and Blacktown City taking the week off, having wrapped up the premiership with just one loss during the season.
They'd had close losses to Mt Druitt, Blacktown and Marconi in recent weeks, but the big win over Sutherland will provide plenty of confidence going into the finals.
Aaron Kellaway has done a great job in his first season as coach of the team, which can be a difficult role with players coming and going from the first team.
And it's a fairly young squad too, so there is plenty of development to come and hopefully they can have an impact for Dave in first grade in coming seasons.
Dave will obviously come in with plenty of new ideas for the Wolves, so it's the perfect time to make the most of the opportunity at under 20 level.
Under 20 elimination final, Saturday (7.30pm)
MARCONI v WOLLONGONG WOLVES
Marconi Stadium
