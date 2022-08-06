It took one heck of a fightback, but the Kookaburras have kept their Commonwealth Games gold medal defence alive after surviving a 3-2 epic against England in Sunday's semi-final (AEDT).
All had looked lost for Australia when the hosts jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second quarter, before a superb strike from Albion Park's Blake Govers in the 27th minute kick-started the comeback.
With just a minute remaining in the third quarter, a terrific Jacob Anderson tomahawk helped the Aussies draw level, before Daniel Beale mustered the match-winner five minutes into the fourth.
England continued to scrap for the remainder of the game, forcing several penalty corners, but were unable to produce the equaliser. It was the first time Australia had been truly challenged in Birmingham, following three dominant performances in their pool matches, where they beat Pakistan 7-0; South Africa 3-0; New Zealand 7-2 and Scotland 12-0.
The result means that the Kookaburras - which also features Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie - go through to the gold medal match against India on Monday (AEDT). The Aussies have been a dominant force at the Commonwealth Games, winning every gold medal since men's hockey was introduced in 1998.
Australia will hope to go for the double in Birmingham, after the Hockeyroos booked their place in the women's gold medal match after surviving a penalty shootout against India in their semi-final on Saturday. They will take on host nation England for gold.
Meanwhile, Illawarra track athlete Sarah Carli contested her 400m hurdles final overnight in Birmingham, finishing sixth in a gutsy performance. The 27-year-old finished in 55.82, which was just over a second behind winner Janieve Russell of Jamaica.
Two days earlier, Carli had booked her spot in the final after finishing fourth in her heat in 56.10, which was the fastest of the non-automatic qualifiers.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
