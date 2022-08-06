Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Kookaburras advances to hockey gold medal match, Sarah Carli finishes sixth in 400m hurdles in Birmingham

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 7 2022 - 2:15am, first published August 6 2022 - 9:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WINNER: The Kookaburras - including Wollongong's Flynn Ogilvie (left) - celebrate after scoring their third goal against England. Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

It took one heck of a fightback, but the Kookaburras have kept their Commonwealth Games gold medal defence alive after surviving a 3-2 epic against England in Sunday's semi-final (AEDT).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.