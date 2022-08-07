Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Kookaburras to refocus for men's field hockey gold medal match at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated August 7 2022 - 5:45am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRED UP: Blake Govers (centre). Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

After surviving a huge scare in the semis, former Kookaburras midfielder Simon Orchard believes Australia will be alert and on their toes as they prepare for Monday's final against India.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.