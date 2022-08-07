Illawarra Mercury
Stingrays march on after tough derby win over Shellharbour Sharks

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
August 7 2022 - 9:23am
CELEBRATION: Stingrays fullback James Scott hugs winger Jayden Harris after he scored a try. Harris scored three tries in the Stingrays 28-16 win over the Shellharbour Sharks at Flinders Field. Picture: Anna Warr

The Stingrays of Shellharbour continue to show they're genuine Group Seven premiership contenders after grinding out a tough 28-16 derby win over the Shellharbour Sharks on Sunday.

