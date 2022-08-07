Stingrays march on after tough derby win over Shellharbour Sharks

The Stingrays of Shellharbour continue to show they're genuine Group Seven premiership contenders after grinding out a tough 28-16 derby win over the Shellharbour Sharks on Sunday.
The home side Stingrays never seriously looked like losing the clash at Flinders Field but were pushed all the way by the physical Sharks before securing their fifth straight win.
Advertisement
The Abed Atallah-coached Sharks more than matched the Stingrays for the first 10 minutes but midway through the half found themselves 10-0 down courtesy of two tries to winger Jayden Harris, one of which was converted by halfback William Heta.
The Sharks then rallied and had three sets in a row close to the Stingrays line but could not convert the pressure into any points.
Instead a Syingrays' player intercepted a pass close to their line and ran almost the length of the field.
A couple of tackles later, and with only 30 seconds left in the half, prop Tom Warner barged over to score for the Stingrays following good work from hooker Colby Smith.
Read more: Judiciary charge ends Sims' time at Dragons
Atallah couldn't believe his side went to the main-break 16-0 down.
"Look we were in the game up to our eyeballs but again we couldn't take our opportunities and were made to pay by a very good side. It's been the story of our season unfortunately," Atallah said.
The coach though was "very proud" of how the Sharks responded in the second half.
The visitors needed to be the first to score and did through lock Nicholas Hay.
Shellharbour actually won the second half 16-12 but the Stingrays never looked like losing after racing out to a 28-4 lead with just 15 minutes to play, thanks to a smart try to Toby Peters and a third four-pointer to Harris.
Stingrays' co-coach Brad Reh was satisfied with the win but said his team had to learn to play for 80 minutes heading into the semifinals
"Look it is a derby and we knew they were going to be up for it, which they were," he said.
"We got a couple of lucky plays, a couple of intercept long-range tries and that gave us the 16 point lead.
"In saying that we defended really well. That is something we have done week in week out but the problem is we've been leaking a few points late in the game. We can't afford to do that moving forward."
With three games to play against Nowra Bomaderry, Milton Ulladulla and Albion Park-Oak Flats, the Stingrays could finish the regular season on an eight-match winning run.
Advertisement
Reh though was adamant his team was taking it one game at a time.
"We play Nowra, they've shown they will be tough," he said.
In the other Group Seven match played on Sunday, Albion Park-Oak Flats beat Milton Ulladulla 26-16.
On Saturday powerhouses Gerringong Lions and Warilla Lake South Gorillas also recorded impressive wins.
The Lions were too good in the derby showdown against the Kiama Knights, prevailing 40-4 to secure the Danny Morse Shield.
Advertisement
The Gorillas ended their two-game losing run in emphatic fashion, hammering the home side Berry Shoalhaven Heads 66-6.
In Saturday's other match, Jamberoo beat Nowra Bomaderry 26-8 to maintain its spot in the top four.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.