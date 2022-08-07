Illawarra Mercury
Judiciary charge ends Sims' time at Dragons

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 7 2022 - 4:21am, first published 12:37am
GONE: Tariq Sims leaves the field after being sin-binned in the Dragons clash with Cronulla on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Tariq Sims' time at St George Illawarra appears at an end after he was hit with a grade-three careless high tackle charge following his side's loss to the Sharks on Saturday night.

