Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Commonwealth Games

Games bronze for Bol and Caldwell as Hull bid falls short

Updated August 8 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Final battle: Jessica Hull finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games 1500m final. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

After overcoming COVID to make the final, Albion Park's Jessica Hull finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games 1500m race on Monday morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Commonwealth Games
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.