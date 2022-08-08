After overcoming COVID to make the final, Albion Park's Jessica Hull finished eighth in the Commonwealth Games 1500m race on Monday morning.
Peter Bol and Abbey Caldwell have further confirmed Australia's rising status in world middle-distance running as the green and gold squad claimed overall track and field bragging rights at the Commonwealth Games.
Pre-race favourite Bol finished second behind Kenyan Wycliffe Kinyamal in the men's 800m and Caldwell pocketed a surprise bronze in the women's 1500m on the final night of competition at Alexander Stadium.
Brooke Buschkuehl then won Australia's final medal of the Games, a second successive Commonwealth silver in the long jump.
The 800m silver was bittersweet for Bol, who became an overnight sensation last year when he twice broke the national record and finished fourth in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.
"I wanted the win, but starting with a medal, that's what we wanted," the 28-year-old Bol said.
"There was a lot of pressure, a lot of anticipation.
"I think we lived up to it and that's the first medal down."
Despite winning the national title and getting the automatic qualifying time, Caldwell was controversially overlooked for the 1500m at last month's world championships in Eugene.
Hull was seventh there, but then had to enter a five-day isolation in nearby Portland after testing positive to COVID.
Scotland's Laura Muir won gold in 4:02.75.
"Honestly I don't know where that came from," Caldwell said. AAP
