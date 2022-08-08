llawarra have added a key piece in their title push with former Phoenix Suns draftee George King.
The 6 ft 6 forward enjoyed a stellar college career with the University of Colorado, averaging 12 points and seven rebounds as a senior before being drafted by the Suns in the second round of the 2018 Draft (59th overall).
He made his NBA debut that season before spending several seasons in Europe and the G League. He played four NBA games for Dallas last season after averaging 13 points a game and 46 per cent from long range with the Ontario Clippers.
The 28-year-old's sharpness from deep makes him a valuable addition to a team that's lost Duop Reath and Justinian Jessup through the free agency period, while the North Carolina native will also bring athleticism lost in the departure of Antonius Cleveland.
Hawks president Mat Campbell said the signing of King represented a key strategic piece for the club.
"After losing Reath to China, it was very important from our point of view that we put in someone who can shoot the ball somewhere near where Duop could, allowing us to stretch the floor but also has some really good NBA experience and could really help us in that space.
"The fact that we have been able to secure George into the roster really adds to where we are going from a group point of view and we think it is a universal fit for the gap that Duop has left in our roster," he said.
King becomes the Hawks second import alongside franchise player Tyler Harvey, with the Hawks expected to announce the signing of an import point-guard in coming days.
It will leave just one Australian spot remaining on the roster, with the club confirming on last week that Emmett Naar will not return next season.
Campbell confirmed Illawarra had circled in on a point-guard and hoped to make an announcement on the new import in the next day or two.
"[He] really is again a quality player that will help facilitate our offensive sets," he said.
"From the club point of view we are really excited we are able to secure imports of this calibre to come to our team.
[The team] is young and exciting and hopefully it is the start of a long term build within the organisation to get us to a championship winning year in the foreseeable future.- Hawks acting president Mat Campbell
"I really like the direction of where the roster has gone from the whole point of view - from both ends of the floor we are now able to score the ball as well as be a great defensive unit.
"It is pretty exciting. [The team] is young and exciting and hopefully it is the start of a long term build within the organisation to get us to a championship winning year in the foreseeable future."
Illawarra Hawks head coach Jacob Jackomas was also pleased to lock in a second import for NBL23.
"We're excited to have someone with King's international experience join our young core group. He gives us elite shooting and defending on the perimeter and believe he will complement the other guys on the team," Jackomas said.
King joins Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Daniel Grida, Alex Mudronja, Akoldah Gak, Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, Deng Deng, Lachlan Dent and Mangok Mathiang on the Illawarra Hawks 2022/23 roster.
Campbell added Jackomas was moulding together a very competitive outfit.
"We are building a team around some of the values that [former coach] Brian Goorjian has been overly successful with across many years in the NBL - a defensive-minded group with some key offensive talent," he said.
We are young, we understand that, but it is a pretty exciting opportunity to continue to drive and build our franchise into a long-term competitive team.- Hawks acting president Mat Campbell
"Tyler Harvey has been exceptional in that space across a couple of years now. The fact that we retained him made it very easy to put in some other pieces around him.
"Putting in two other NBA quality guys and securing the best local talent coming through in [former Kings player] Wani Swaka Lo Buluk, was important from a club point of view.
"We are young, we understand that, but it is a pretty exciting opportunity to continue to drive and build our franchise into a long-term competitive team.
"Off the back of semi finals the last two seasons under Goorjian, I think obviously now continuing on that space but with an eye on the future is always important."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
