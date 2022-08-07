The Hockeyroos have finished with a silver medal after being stung by a four-minute, two-goal burst by England in the final on Monday morning.
Holly Hunt put the host nation ahead in the second quarter with a powerful shot, before Tess Howard doubled the lead shortly after.
Advertisement
England almost made it three after half-time when Anna Toman's drag flick took a deflection and hit the post, before Gerringong's Grace Stewart swung into action, providing for Jane Claxton, whose shot was saved.
Rosie Malone reduced the deficit in the final seconds of the game, but the Hockeyroos, who finished third at the recent World Cup tournament, would have to be content with silver in Birmingham.
"It's important to also acknowledge that you win a silver medal. Competitions are really interesting in that you lose gold," coach Katrina Powell said.
"We just won a bronze at the World Cup so we saw how much happier we were than the silver medallists. I think you miss out on that fun, excitement, experience if you are not happy with winning silver.
"We have learnt and progressed and one of the things we have learnt is that we are not quite there yet.
"That's a powerful thing to know, that you are OK with where you are at but certainly not satisfied."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.