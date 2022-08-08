Illawarra trains to shut down on Wednesday during strike

Trains on the South Coast and T4 lines will shut down for six hours on Wednesday in response to a planned strike by drivers, guards and other workers.
Transport for NSW has advised that trains will not run on the two lines, which service the Illawarra and South Coast, between 10am and 4pm.
Advertisement
Commuters might be affected before and after these times, as some services might be cancelled or run to a limited timetable from 6am to 8pm.
Transport for NSW says this is because trains will need to go back to stabling yards and depots before the industrial action starts.
It says the timetable is expected to return to full operation by 8pm.
The strike is the first in a series to affect different parts of the network this month, as well as other industrial action.
At the centre of the dispute between the union and the state government are concerns about the New Intercity Fleet, which the Rail Tram and Bus Union says has safety issues.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.