Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rail workers striking in Illawarra this week

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 8 2022 - 5:11am, first published 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Dornan says the Rail Tram and Bus Union wants the government to commit to making safety changes to its new trains. Picture: Anna Warr

Rail workers in the Illawarra and South Coast will strike on Wednesday as the union pushes to have the NSW government make alterations to a new fleet of trains.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.