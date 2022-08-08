Shellharbour election car chaos: police hand out fines

Police have issued notices to four people over the car chaos at the Shellharbour Ward A pre-poll location last month.
Labor's Aarron Vann alleged that rival and former mayor Marianne Saliba deliberately ran over his foot.
Her side of the story was that he intentionally stuck his foot under her rear wheel as she was reversing her car.
Shellharbour MP - and Mr Vann's stepmother - Anna Watson called police, who charged both candidates over the fracas.
Ms Saliba was issued an infringement notice for not reversing a vehicle safely, which carries two demerit points.
It was a far cry from Ms Watson's demands the former mayor be charged with assault.
But her stepson didn't escape without some punishment.
Mr Vann was handed a notice for a pedestrian obstructing a driver's path, which comes with a $78 fine.
Two other male pedestrians - both of unknown age - were also issued fines for the same offence.
It was just one incident in a sometimes fractious local government election.
It saw a United Services Union funded truck-mounted billboard carrying attack ads against Ms Saliba and rival Kellie Marsh.
Only on the last day of campaigning did the attack ads disappear.
It also saw the husband of Labor candidate Maree Edwards taking photos of Ms Saliba's volunteers handing out how-to-votes and then branding them "rats" on social media.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
