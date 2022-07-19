The Shellharbour Ward A election has taken a dark turn with allegations of one candidate running over a rival in their car and a call for police charges.
The incident happened outside the pre-polling station at Albion Park's Centenary Hall between Aarron Vann - Labor candidate and stepson of Shellharbour MP Anna Watson - and independent and former Labor Mayor Marianne Saliba.
The United Services Union - of whom Mr Vann is an official - had a truck with criticism of Ms Saliba parked outside the pre-poll station.
This was despite other candidates' preference that the parking space close to the pre-poll area be left for disabled or elderly drivers.
At around noon, both candidates decided to move their cars closer to the pre-poll area - while others stood in front of their rivals' to restrict their movement.
Both Ms Saliba and Ms Watson agree that Mr Vann's left foot ended up under the rear wheel of the former mayor's car - they disagree as to how it got there.
Ms Saliba alleged he stuck his foot under it as she was reversing but Ms Watson - who called police - claimed the ex-mayor bumped him with the rear fender causing him to fall, and then trapped his ankle and foot under the wheel.
"I want charges laid because it's assault," Ms Watson said.
"No one should be allowed to do that to anybody.
"We've got video footage in the police are looking at that and we're now seeking legal advice."
Ms Saliba said both she and her brother had asked Mr Vann to move, which he did, before he allegedly stuck his foot in the path of the rear wheel.
"I was only backing up at a very, very slow pace," Ms Saliba said.
"I didn't even know he'd stuck his foot under my rear tyre. And then he said 'you're on my foot' so then I drove forward and he walked away."
Ms Watson said she planned to take Mr Vann to the doctor to check out his foot.
A police spokeswoman said, as inquiries continued, anyone who witnessed the incident - including motorists with dashcam vision - was urged to call Lake Illawarra Police on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
