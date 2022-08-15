The closure of Macquarie Pass has been extended to Yellow Rock Road.
The pass will close between 9am and 3pm from Tuesday to Thursday this week and motorists travelling between the Illawarra and the Southern Highlands will have to use Picton Road.
Jamberoo Mountain Road remains closed to all traffic.
Transport for NSW will be conducting repairs and maintenance during the closure, including drainage and signage repairs, electronic signage maintenance, vegetation clearing and litter collection.
The works necessitate the closure of the pass between Tourist Road and Mount Murray Road in Robertson.
The road will also be closed between Mount Murray Road and Yellow Road Road in Tullimbar.
Transport for NSW estimates the detour to add an additional 30 minutes to travel times.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, follow the directions of signs and traffic control," Transport for NSW said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For drivers between the Shoalhaven and the Southern Highlands, Moss Vale Road remains open, however temporary changed traffic conditions are in place due to recent landslips, including portable traffic lights permitting one lane of traffic at 40km/h in some sections.
