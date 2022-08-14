Canberra Airport has been evacuated after five gunshots were allegedly fired by a "calm" gunman.
It is understood the alleged shots were fired at glass windows, and seemingly not aimed at anyone.
The gunman did not resist arrest, and one witness said the bullets did not even break glass.
Meanwhile, a witness has revealed how "courageous" airport crew assisted scared passengers to evacuate.
ACT Policing said they were called to the airport at about 1.30pm on Sunday, following reports of gunshots in the main terminal building.
"Shortly after one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident," they said.
"There have been no reported injuries."
Holder man Vishal Jadha, 32, said he was waiting for his partner to arrive from Adelaide when he heard gunshots.
While rushing downstairs, Mr Jadha said he saw the alleged gunman, who seemed "really calm".
"We were downstairs, so we just helped a couple of the old people to evacuate from the floor," he said.
"We actually saw the guy. Maybe in his 50s, white shirt, goggles, really calm even after the shots. Just standing there.
"He was just wearing his jacket, standing there like a normal person.
"He tried to shoot the glass, but it didn't go through."
Mr Jadha described airport crew as "really courageous".
He said there was a number of upset people who appeared to be only metres away from the gunman.
"There was some airport crew, they were really courageous, even though he was like, 50 metres away from them," Mr Jadha said.
"They just help everyone to evacuate."
ABC journalist Louise Milligan took to Twitter and said Qantas lounge was evacuated after shots were fired.
Others took to social media to say they heard gunfire.
ESA confirmed it was at the airport to assist ACT Policing with the incident.
The incident has created chaos and disruption for people taking domestic flights.
Giralang woman Gaye Doolan was meant to depart on a 2.20pm flight to Melbourne, but said she was evacuated from the Qantas business lounge at about 1.30pm.
She said a message came over the lounge, and people were taken downstairs.
Ms Doolan said police were getting information from those who witnessed or heard the alleged shooting.
Maryanne Burgonyne said she arrived in Canberra from Melbourne at 1.30pm, and is still on a disembarked plane.
"We were not allowed off the plane due to a security issue. That is all they have told us," she said.
More to come.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
