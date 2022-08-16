With the stars of the World Darts Masters heading to the Wollongong Entertainment Centre this weekend, the Wollongong Tennis Club are getting fans into the mood, with the Club holding a knockout darts tournament on Thursday night, with special guest Russ Bray commentating the semi-finals and the final for the event.
The voice of darts will call the event which was initially meant to feature just 32 players, but due to growing interest, may grow to at least 60 people competing.
Club "Night Owls" player Kristian Evans said having Bray at the event was a massive coup for the Club. He said it will be brilliant to have the Englishman in attendance spinning tales with players and supporters alike and to have the calibre of Bray at the event would make it that little bit more special.
"The opportunity for everyday players of the sport to be called by the great Russ Bray in a game is amazing," Evans said.
"It adds that incentive for people to want to play in the competition and also come and watch. He's the world's greatest darts caller, he's got all of his catchphrases and I'd say 90 per cent of sports fans would have heard him speak and know who he was just through his voice. So it is a pretty cool thing to happen," he said.
Evans said he was looking forward to sitting down with Bray post-game.
"He's a good fella to have a beer with I'll tell you. I think the beer and the scotch that he enjoys would have to be held responsible for his voice," he laughed.
"He's got some fantastic stories from all over the world during his time in darts."
