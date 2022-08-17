Cycling journalist Rob Arnold says the UCI road world championship is going to be massive and he says Illawarra residents are going to be shocked.
Mr Arnold says he's been writing about cycling for more than two decades and is a regular at international road racing events.
Advertisement
"I don't think Illawarra residents know what's coming ... there's just no vibe in town," Mr Arnold said.
"The race is just weeks away, but as a visitor to the region, you would have no idea that it's about to happen.
Mr Arnold said he's been visiting the Illawarra from Sydney over recent weeks to 'test' the cycling infrastructure.
"The Sea Cliff bridge is magnificent to ride on. It's one of the best bits of bitumen in the state with spectacular views. For elite cyclists it's not a challenging ride ... it's a pretty ride, but it's completely ceremonial, there's no sporting benefit.
"From Mount Keira to Kembla Grange, the road has been resurfaced but the highest point is about 500 metres on Harry Graham Drive.
"The Keira circuit was an obvious choice because of the beauty of the escarpment, but they only ride it once and there's been a lot of effort, with road resurfacing.
"I'm nervous that some road furniture hasn't been removed. The Broker's Nose descent is going to be fast, riders will be getting up to speeds of 100ks.
"The time trial around Mount Pleasant is critical for the juniors and U 23 road-race. I've ridden it a couple of times, it's about 18ks. There's a steep gradient but only in parts," he added.
Wollongong 2022 CEO, Stu Taggart is predicting the greatest number of visitors to the region in its history.
thee hundred thousand spectators are expected to converge on Wollongong as well as 300-million viewers around the world.
Mr Arnold said the world championship is a huge initiative and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many residents.
"My advice is to wake up early, fill your esky, plan where you are going to watch the race and expect to stay for the day.
"Ramah Avenue, on Mount Pleasant is my pick for the best place to watch the race.
"Keep your eye out for the Dutch cyclists including Mariaan Vos and Annemiek van Vleuten, Alexandra Manly is the Australian to watch in the women's.
"In the men's Wout van Aert from Belgium is a favourite. He won three stages of the Tour De France and the green jersey. He'll be marked from the start.
Advertisement
"Mathieu van der Poel is the dutch superstar, Australians Michael Matthews and Jai Hindley will be in the contest.
Wollongong streets are going to be filled with a lot of clip clopping from cycling shoes when the event comes to town, Mr Arnold said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.