Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Clinton Clifford Carama not guilty after magistrate finds search unlawful

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 17 2022 - 6:13am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not guilty: Clinton Clifford Camara was found not guilty after a Magistrate found a police search was unlawful. Picture: Facebook

A Wollongong magistrate has found police officers unlawfully searched a man in Cringila in September 2020, subsequently finding the man not guilty of receiving stolen goods.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.