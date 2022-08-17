Illawarra Mercury
Young Matildas lose final group match against Spain to be eliminated from World Cup

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 17 2022 - 5:34am, first published 4:02am
Disappointed: Illawarra star Sheridan Gallagher and the Young Matildas have been eliminated from the U-20s World Cup. Picture: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The Young Matildas, which features Illawarra duo Sheridan Gallagher and Jynaya Dos Santos, have been eliminated from the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica after losing 3-0 to Spain in their final group match.

