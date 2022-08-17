The Young Matildas, which features Illawarra duo Sheridan Gallagher and Jynaya Dos Santos, have been eliminated from the FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica after losing 3-0 to Spain in their final group match.
Gallagher made her mark in the contest in the second-half, whilst Dos Santos was an unused substitute by Young Matildas coach Leah Blayney.
Illawarra Stingrays captain Gallagher threw herself around in the second half, even getting a "well-done Gallagher" from her coach which was picked up by the effects microphones from the ground, but a hat-trick to Inma Gabarro was the difference in the tie.
The Matildas needed a win to finish in the top two and progress to the knockout stage of the competition. A draw would have kept them in the fight but with Brazil playing last-placed Costa Rica, it would have been unlikely that it would have been enough.
