Albion Park extend lead as Dapto, Uni fight out Illawarra hockey draw

By Tony de Souza
Updated August 17 2022 - 9:35pm, first published 9:30pm
Battle: Albion Park's Connor Scard against Uni this season.

Former premiers University and Dapto fought out a goalless draw in a crucial match of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at the University ground on Sunday.

