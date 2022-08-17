Former premiers University and Dapto fought out a goalless draw in a crucial match of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey league at the University ground on Sunday.
Dapto had a golden opportunity to win the match and gain full points in the final quarter but Zac Nyrhinen missed a penalty stroke when his shot went wide of the goal.
Dapto coach and former Kookaburra Simon Orchard was disappointed with the draw saying the team didn't deserve to win and was not committed enough as a group for enough of the season.
"You get what you deserve but in saying that, we've seen a lot of growth in the club in the last two years," Orchard said.
After a scoreless first half, Dapto had numerous opportunities to score in the second half but the Students defence under captain Callum Mackay stood firm throughout.
"The last five minutes we were under the pump but everybody was able to do their job and keep the ball out of the goal," Mackay said.
League leaders Albion Park maintained their dominance over Fairy Meadow beating them 4-0 in the second match with a brace from Christian Halyard and other goals from Brady Anderson and Darcey Kast.
Meadow were missing their quality players Kieren Govers and Alex Shaw and just could not withstand the onslaught of the Park strikers.In the women's league Round 20, Albion Park continued their dominance with a 6-3 win over University.
Captain Emma Mcleish led the way with a hat trick with the other goals from Kiarra Marsh, Mia Vorster and Natalie White-Muik.
Wests Illawarra, one goal down in the first half recovered in the second to easily beat Fairy Meadow 6-1 with a hat trick from Piki McCreedy, a brace from Holly Hurford and Melissa Eastwood adding the final goal.
The third game saw Railway Greys and Avondale draw 2-2.
