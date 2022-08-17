Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Venice, through the eyes of Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson

By Newsroom
Updated August 17 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She made herself the queen of the Commonwealth pool at Birmingham and she may be back on Aussie soil but Emma McKeon's love affair with Venice is out of the bag.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.