Venice, through the eyes of Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson

She made herself the queen of the Commonwealth pool at Birmingham and she may be back on Aussie soil but Emma McKeon's love affair with Venice is out of the bag.
Wollongong's golden girl, Emma McKeon, is back training with boyfriend Cody Simpson on the Gold Coast after a getaway in Venice.
The couple shared their Italian adventure on Instagram with candid shots of canal-side dining and walks featuring since the hard work of the games in Birmingham.
It was there McKeon won six gold, one silver and one bronze to equal the most gold medals at a single Games to complete her ascendancy to games royalty.
Gold in her final event in the UK pushed her out to be the single greatest Comm Games gold medallist - ahead of fellow Aussie swimmers Ian Thorpe, Leisel Jones and Susie O'Neill.
And if that wasn't enough it came after McKeon etched her name in history as the greatest medal winner in Australian Olympic history - surpassing Thorpe and Jones - and the first Australian ever to win four golds at a single Games at Tokyo last year.
