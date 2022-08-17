A man will face court on Thursday, accused of shooting another man in the chest with a bow in Gwynneville before an hours-long siege in Coniston.
About 4.15pm on Wednesday, police were notified that a 19-year-old man had presented to Wollongong Hospital with a stab wound to the chest.
He was later transferred to St George Hospital and remained in a stable condition on Thursday morning.
After making enquiries, police officers went to Heaslip Street in Coniston and spoke to a 22-year-old man, before he fled to a unit and refused to come out.
They arrested the man without incident about 9.10pm in a roof cavity and subsequently charged him with reckless wounding and possessing a prohibited drug.
Police will allege that the man was visiting an address in Spearing Parade, Gwynneville when he fired an arrow from a compound bow, striking the 19-year-old man in the chest.
Last night, people were urged to avoid Heaslip Street due to the police operation.
Police vehicles with flashing lights blocked off either end of the street.
Shortly before 8pm, two police vehicles were spotted driving away from the scene, one of which was believed to be an unmarked Tactical Operations Unit vehicle.
Two other police vehicles remained at the site of the incident.
Police confirmed there was no threat to public safety.
The operation reportedly started around 5pm, according to a bystander at the scene.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
