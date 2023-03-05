Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra's tastiest meat pies to find at some of the best bakeries

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
March 5 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning pies: Gerringong Bakery owner Grant Jamieson took out a swag of awards this year. Picture: Robert Peet

Did someone say meat pie? Considered by many to be our national dish, the meat pie is about as Aussie as Vegemite, a beer or throwing a snag on the barbecue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.