A new bakery specialising in Burek and European sweets has finally opened in Corrimal after six months of setbacks partially caused by the UCI cycling race, according to owners.
Kaveh Akbari and his wife Carla Urosevki were supposed to open another Alexander's Bakery Southside last October, but claim heavy losses after being "promised the world" for September's UCI Road World Championships.
"The lead-up to it and the hype that was created around it, I think there was a complete disconnect from what was going to happen in reality," Mr Akbari said.
He claims their Crown Street Mall store lost between $70,000 to $100,000 when calculating extra stock purchased and needed to be thrown out, extra staffing hours and the loss of trade.
This in turn meant they could not afford to finish the fit-out of their Corrimal store, Mr Akbari said, which was due to open one month later in October.
"We didn't take any action [against Wollongong City Council or the UCI] . Because you're in the defence and tring to swing out- most of time trying to somehow save yourself from this situation that occurred
This then set-off a chain of unfortunate events which delayed their bakery opening even further.
Mr Akbari said they had brought on a second pastry chef in anticipation for the busy cycling race period but had to reduce both the staff members hours due to their losses, subsequently seeing both of the workers quit.
Their next setback was an electrical fire destroying two ovens, and their shopfront's electrical circuits needing a complete makeover.
Finally, the second edition of Alexander's Bakery Southside has opened near the corner of Railyway Street and the Princes Highway in Corrimal, and so far the couple have been "smashed" with customers.
Part of an extended family franchise, they serve "grab and go" coffee and handmade cakes, specialising in European sweets like Baklava and Burek.
The sell vegan and gluten-free delights too.
Alexander's Bakery Southside stories are open daily.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
