If you've ever wanted to check out the Northern Lights but couldn't afford the airfare, you could take a short drive to see them this winter.
The night sky around Centennial Vineyards in the Southern Highlands is set to light up in colour every Thursday to Sunday from May 25 to June 30 for the new Borealis In The Vines experience.
The extravagant light display created by internationally renowned Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher has toured the globe, and is aimed at transporting visitors to the Arctic Circle. Last year it was seen in Daylseford in Victoria.
Expect to see colour, movement, density of light beams and changing weather conditions work together to give infinite variations - all set to a whimsical soundtrack.
"'Surreal' is the only way to describe how it feels, to watch as the lights dance across the sky", according to organisers.
The light show will be set to a soundtrack created by French composer Guillaume Desbois, the music is as wispy and ethereal as the auroras.
"It may sound simple but forms a crucial part that adds to the sense of wonder," organisers said. "The result [is] a truly immersive experience which has toured from Switzerland to Japan and now comes to the Southern Highlands."
The display has been made possible with a $623,678 grant from the NSW Government's Regional Events Acceleration Fund, a program which aims to support the social and economic recovery and prosperity of Regional NSW.
Ticket prices start at $10 for children and $25 for adults. A VIP experience package is also available, starting at $55 per person.
The VIP package will allow priority entry into Borealis in The Vines, Souvenier lanyard, access to premium viewing area and one drink voucher redeemable for champagne, wine, beer or soft drink.
