Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Ryan's Hotel in Thirroul is bringing out their best vintage for a rockabilly fair

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 27 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 12:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Watts performs as pin-up Miss Pearl Lee Shells, is the main organiser for the Rock n Vintage festival on in Thirroul this March. Picture by Adam McLean.

Classic cars, vintage fashion and a whole lot of fun is to be had in Thirroul this March with the return of the annual Rock'n'Vintage Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.