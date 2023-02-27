Classic cars, vintage fashion and a whole lot of fun is to be had in Thirroul this March with the return of the annual Rock'n'Vintage Festival.
Organised by one of the Illawarra's Queen of Pinup, Rachael Watts, the 10th anniversary of the fair will have big bands, swing dancing, best dressed competitions and an "eclectic array" of market-stalls with treasures from many eras at Ryan's Hotel.
Mrs Watts said their last event was heavily restricted so was looking forward to a more relaxed atmosphere on March 19 (from 10am to 5pm).
"I love vintage and pin-up culture because I love that it brings people together with the same interests," she said.
"I first fell in love with the cars and the cats eye sunglasses. I love the fabrics and styles of the vintage clothes ... and dresses that were made 80 years ago are still wearable today."
The vintage fair will have music will get your toes tapping from Matchbox Band, AZ and the Cats, plus The Stray Dogs.
Those keen to put their best feet forward may win a prize for best dressed and "Miss Rising Star", while there'll also be a trophy for the best vintage car on display.
"We love to see all our guest dress up in all their outfits from all eras , it's a great opportunity to get out in your vintage best," Mrs Watts said.
Mrs Watts has been rocking the vintage style since around 2010 which brought her a new look and a newfound confidence. In 2017 her alter ego Miss Pearl Lee Shells took part in the then biggest vintage pin-up competition in the world, at the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend in the US.
Tickets for Rock n Vintage are $15 pre-booked via Trybooking.com, or $20 on the door. Children are free.
- DESIREE SAVAGE
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
