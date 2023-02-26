Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellhabour's Amali Dimond needs Australia to vote to stay in Australian Idol 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 27 2023 - 12:08am, first published February 26 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Top 12 - including Amali Dimond (far left) - sang their hearts out on Sunday night. Picture supplied.

Shellharbour gem Amali Dimond has again wowed television audiences with her vocal talents on the latest season of Australian Idol, though her fate now rests in the nation's hands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.