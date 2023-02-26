Shellharbour gem Amali Dimond has again wowed television audiences with her vocal talents on the latest season of Australian Idol, though her fate now rests in the nation's hands.
The Top 12 contestants, all vying for a recording contract and $100,000, sang their hearts out on Sunday night with Australian viewers to vote who will stay now and in coming weeks.
The only lifeline given is by judges with a "touchdown" to ensure a talent stays in the competition.
Amali, 16, has been wanting stardom as a singer-songwriter for a long time, according to her singing teacher Mary Gansl.
"She's very quick at learning, practised everyday from the age of eight," Mrs Gansl said.
"Pretty much what you see today, nothing's changed in her personality. She's exactly the same - beautiful, kind and humble."
Ms Gansl has coached many of her students at Ambitions Kiama to grace the screens of national television or working as professional musicians, but understands anything can happen on made-for-TV talent quests.
After bombing out on a reality program previously, it was Amali's mum Michelle who encouraged her daughter to have another go and audition for Idol.
Week after week the teenager has had mostly praise offered to her from the four judges: Meghan Trainor, Harry Connick Jr, Amy Shark and Kyle Sandilands.
Amali told the Mercury she's always loved being on the stage since she began dancing at the age of four, eventually turning to singing and holding a tune wherever she went.
She said it was her footballer dad who actually got her into music by often plays music and night, or has "jam" sessions singing together.
"I honestly just want to sing and I want a career in performing," Amali said.
"My mum, my dad and my brother have been such big supporters and whenever I do anything singing-wise they're always there to support me, and not to mention all the friends over the years."
Currently the singer has pushed pause on her school studies as the competition plays out, but did manage to visit her friends and teachers last week at the Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts.
The 2023 Australian Idol will be crowned in late-March, with voting each week open from Sunday night to Monday evening. For voting details, visit 7plus.com.au or visit their Facebook page for more details.
Teacher Ruth Ellevsen said the pressure would be "pretty full on" but believed Amali was handing it very well.
"She's being so humble and she's so professional, I'm really proud," Ms Ellevsen said.
"I'm so impressed with her, like, she's not getting ahead of herself. She's just doing the next step that's in front of her and enjoying it and I think that's the most important thing."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.