Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Aurora, southern lights captured across the Illawarra

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 28 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The beautiful colours of the aurora over Jervis Bay as captured by Shannon Lawrence on Monday, February 27, 2023. Picture by Shannon W Lawrence single image photography

A bucket list moment for Illawarra man Mark Ford has resulted in a stunning photo he's keen to share.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.