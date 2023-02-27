A man and woman have been charged and will front court following a blaze that destroyed a Dapto home on Christmas Eve.
About 4.10am on December 24 last year, emergency services were called to Marshall Street, Dapto, after reports of a unit on fire.
The blaze was extinguished, but the home was destroyed and an adjoining unit suffered smoke damage.
The two occupants self-evacuated and were uninjured.
A crime scene was established and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire.
On Friday, February 24, police issued a 35-year-old woman with a court attendance notice for conceal serious indictable offence. She will appear in Port Kembla Local Court on April 5.
On Monday, February 27, police arrested a 34-year-old man at a worksite in Albion Park. He was charged with damage property by fire.
The man was refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
