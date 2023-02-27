Illawarra Mercury
Fire, Dapto: Two people charged after suspicious fire destroyed Dapto home

Nadine Morton
Nadine Morton
Updated February 28 2023 - 11:06am, first published 8:36am
A man and a woman have been charged after fire destroyed a Dapto home on Christmas Eve, 2022. File picture

A man and woman have been charged and will front court following a blaze that destroyed a Dapto home on Christmas Eve.

