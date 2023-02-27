A Wollongong man says he is being sanctioned for racial discrimination, after telling his TAFE class that Australia's history of violent treatment towards Indigenous people should not be overlooked.
Martin Naylor has been told he cannot come on to TAFE campuses at Wollongong and Shellharbour after he was involved in a discussion with his teacher last week.
Mr Naylor says that during a discussion about multiculturalism, he shared his opinion on the nation's history.
"The teacher claimed Australia was a multicultural society, I agreed and said this is true, however I said they should not override Australian culture," Mr Naylor said.
"[The teacher] asked what is Australia's culture, I explained that it was Aboriginal land and was attacked by the English who also attacked America, Africa and India and committed an act of genocide and raped and pillaged the land and that is where Australia's culture began."
Mr Naylor also said that Israel is committing an act of genocide towards Palestinian people and is an apartheid state. Amnesty International has recognised Israel's treatment of Palestinian people being akin to an apartheid regime and scholars have debated whether the expulsion of Palestinians in 1948 could amount to genocide.
Other human rights lawyers however have said that Israel's actions do not amount to genocide, according to a 2021 report in The Times of Israel.
Following the class discussion, Mr Naylor said he was contacted by TAFE later that afternoon and asked to give his side of the story. He said he was then told he could not return to campus.
Currently, Mr Naylor is studying a Certificate III in Individual Support (Disability) and said the delay is meaning he misses the foundational topics of his course.
"You've got to explain the basics of the course, so that we can get into the topics."
Mr Taylor describes himself as a "hippy" and "greenie" and said he hoped to do the course so he could help people.
In the week since the incident, Mr Naylor has been directed into counselling with TAFE staff, before he can continue with the course. A TAFE spokesperson said it is currently investigating the incident.
"TAFE NSW has a Student Code of Conduct which governs the expected standards of behaviour and conduct of students," the spokesperson said.
"The Student Code of Conduct is designed to maintain an inclusive, respectful, and safe learning environment for students and staff."
Mr Naylor has been told that he breached the student conduct and discipline policy by making racist and sexist remarks and wearing inappropriate or offensive clothing.
Mr Naylor has until next Monday to make his case in person or in writing.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.