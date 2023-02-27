Chandan Saini did not have time to get his bearings after a 30-hour flight before he was thrown headlong into the Illawarra's housing crisis.
The 27-year-old arrived from India on Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon he was asked for $150 for the privilege of inspecting a room.
The University of Wollongong student's search for a rental began kilometres away in early December but with the travel date fast approaching and still no luck, he had no choice but to continue his search after flying in to Wollongong.
Mr Saini booked a three day stay at an Airbnb hoping to find a room by the end of it, but unfortunately it didn't quite go as planned.
"I arrived in Australia on Thursday after a 30-hour long travel and soon after I was at room inspections ," he said.
The Master of Business Analytics student said the few promising accommodation options he had been looking at were taken by the time he arrived and the ones available were either too costly or had poor living conditions.
Mr Saini said there have also been a few landlords who have tried to take advantage of his desperate situation.
"A lady asked me for $150 just for inspection. She said if I took the room it would count towards the bond, if not she'll refund it to me but I didn't want to take that chance so I didn't go for the inspection," he said.
The 27-year-old however believes there is still some kindness out there, thanks to the "wonderful Airbnb host couple".
"When I couldn't find a place at the end of the three days at the Airbnb the couple asked their friends to let me stay at their place for a while," he said.
The Woonona family has "very kindly" let Mr Saini stay at their house rent-free as he continues on his seemingly impossible mission to find a room during the peak of the rental crisis.
"Students are hence exploring various options for temporary accommodation before moving into a rental property. Airbnbs, motels, staying at friends and relatives' place are some of them," he said.
Mr Mittal believes it is hard to improve living conditions for international students in Australia without support from the government and lack of regulation.
"Each year students contribute approximately $44 billion to the economy and create jobs in the community but as students they receive very few benefits," he said.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
