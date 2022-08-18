Illawarra Mercury
Kiama council says no to beachside five-star hotel

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated August 18 2022 - 9:04am, first published 6:00am
A proposal from Kiama councillor Warren Steel to build a five-star hotel on the beach was knocked back by council - and saw him cop plenty of personal criticism online. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

A suggestion to help Kiama council's financial situation by building a five-star beachside hotel was knocked back at this week's meeting.

