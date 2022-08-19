Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Insolvent': the dire state of Kiama council finances revealed

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated August 19 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"What really needs to happen is we need to be honest with the accounts," Kiama councillor Matt Brown said.

Kiama Municipal Council is effectively trading while insolvent with a shortfall in the "tens of millions" of dollars, Cr Matt Brown has revealed.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.