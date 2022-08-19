Dapto's new red-light speed camera is ready to go

A new red-light speed camera in Dapto will warn motorists rather than fine them - but only for a month.
The camera at the intersection of Princes Highway and Moombara Street will be switched on next week.
Motorists caught on camera will be sent a warning letter for the first month after the camera begins operating on August 26.
After that month expires drivers will be fined and lose demerit points.
Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary Safety, Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy said in the five years from 2017 to 2021, seven crashes occurred at this intersection and six people were injured, three seriously.
"We know that running red lights can lead to serious T-bone crashes or vehicles hitting pedestrians," Ms McCarthy said.
"About 30 per cent of red-light speed camera offences are from people running red lights so we are addressing this problem head-on."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
