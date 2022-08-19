Tech-Tahs prioritise player welfare ahead of top-of-the-table showdown with Shoalhaven

Shoalhaven's battle with Tech-Tahs in the penultimate round of the Illawarra District Rugby Union competition could well be a dress rehearsal of the major semifinal on the first Saturday in September.
Competition leaders Shoalies are hot favourites to finish first and win the minor premiership regardless of how they do against the second-placed Tahs on Saturday and then Camden the following week.
The Matt Evans-coached Tech-Tahs are also in the box seat to hold onto second place and book a major semifinal with Shoalies.
But while Magpies player-coach Will Miller told the Mercury finishing top was the club's priority, his counterpart Evans wasn't too fussed where in the top four the Tech-Tahs finished.
"Look we will be going out to win against Shoalhaven on Saturday but finishing in the top two isn't particularly important to us," Evans said.
"We are pretty agnostic. I think based on points we can't make first, so where we finish is immaterial at the end of the day. We don't really mind if we play on Saturday or Sunday, we don't mind if we play two or three or four games, that doesn't bother us, or even if we play one, none of that really bothers us.
"Our focus is inwards at the moment and just getting everyone there in the right head space, in the right frame of mind. Healthy is really important, and putting on a show."
Miller said with Shoalhaven hosting the major semifinal, finishing top was a priority.
"It is a big day for the club, both first and second grade are doing well. I guess if we win this weekend we've got a minor premiership this weekend so that will be huge for the club and the players involved," he said.
"We are pretty keen to go out there and have a go but also mindful that [Tech] will be coming with the same intention of taking that minor premiership home as well."
Evans said finishing first would be fine but the Tahs' focus at the moment was helping the club's second-grade side win the minor premiership.
"Seconds have a more realistic chance of finishing first so we will do all that we can as a club to make that happen," he said.
"It's been a long year. Player welfare has been a huge thing for us and we are trying to give as many people as much time as possible while still getting a win.
"We are looking at some fresh combinations. We've had some chances to blood some second graders which has been good.
"We had a first grade debut last week, we had one the week before. This week we are probably going to have two, so from that perspective we feel as if we are being very successful, whether the scores show that, that's okay.
"But in saying that we are still going to try and win on Saturday.
"It is going to be a hard ding dong day down at Shoalies on the weekend but we are certainly up for it."
Miller was expecting to see a fired-up Tech-Tahs on Saturday.
"Look, I haven't read too much into their patchy form of late because I know they have rested players. I don't think it is a true reflection of the team they are," he said.
"They will come out firing and be very strong and they have got a very big side. If we can match their intensity and give it to them in defence I think our attack will take care of itself."
Elsewhere on Saturday Woonona Shamrocks will look to secure their spot in the top four by beating Kiama at Ocean Park.
In the other matches third-placed Avondale will be gunning for their fifth straight win when they visit Campbelltown, Uni play Vikings and Camden battle Bowral.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
