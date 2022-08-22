Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour CBD building is too tall - but council could approve it anyway

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
August 22 2022
A proposed commercial-residential complex for the Shellharbour CBD could be approved despite breaching the height restrictions for the block.

Shellharbour councillors could approve a seven-storey development despite it breaching the height limits by more than seven metres.

