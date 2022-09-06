Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has denied allegations she tried to drive while drunk that One Nation's Mark Latham has levelled against her.
In a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday, Mr Latham used parliamentary privilege to allege Ms Watson was "paralytically drunk" and screaming into her phone on an unspecified date.
Advertisement
He asked if there was a security report regarding parliamentary staff having had to stand in front of the car to stop her from driving.
Chief executive of the NSW Department of Parliamentary Services, Mark Webb, said he was not aware of any such reports.
In raising the allegations, Mr Latham questioned whether Ms Watson's position on the advisory committee for the recent independent review into bullying, harassment, and sexual misconduct in NSW Parliament.
"Do you really think she should have been on an advisory group judging the rest of us for serious misconduct?" Mr Latham said.
He also questioned former Liberal MLC Catherine Cusack's position on the advisory committee, accusing her of being a "notorious drunk".
Ms Watson issued a statement hours later and claimed she had been drinking with Mr Latham on August 27, 2020, and said she had been dealing with a personal crisis during that time.
She said she went to the bar outside of business hours and the parliament had not been sitting that day.
"I thought I had his ear and a shoulder to cry on that evening," Ms Watson said. "I did drink too much alcohol during that extremely stressful and traumatic period, I recognise this."
An insider source speculated Mr Latham's motive for making the allegation against Ms Watson was that he was likely targeting the Shellharbour seat in the state election.
One Nation and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers had struck an election deal with dislodge as many MPs.
Mr Latham told The Australian the parties would "stay out of each other's hair" and that One Nation would focus on securing seats in the Illawarra, Hunter and Western Sydney.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.