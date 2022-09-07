Tributes flow after five teens die in Buxton crash

A community is in mourning following a horrific crash that claimed the lives of five teenagers at Buxton overnight.
Two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy died when a Nissan Navara ute rolled and crashed into a tree on East Parade at Buxton, near Bargo, about 8pm on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The 18-year-old driver is the only survivor; he remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Our entire shire has woken up in shock and mourning following the absolutely horrific accident at Buxton overnight," Wollondilly mayor Matt Gould wrote on social media.
"The loss of so many young lives is just devastating and you can't put into words the overwhelming loss many in our community are feeling."
"Our thoughts are with the Picton High and Buxton communities and particularly with the family and friends of those involved, as well as the emergency responders who had to deal with such a heartbreaking scene."
Cr Gould urged people in his community to look after each other and take the time to check in with family and friends.
The teens' school also posted on Facebook, sharing its immediate plans for dealing with the tragedy.
Members of the public also offered their condolences after the shocking event.
"Condolences to their families, other loved ones, school communities and everyone who knew these teenagers," Adam Rogers wrote on the Illawarra Mercury Facebook page.
"To the First Responders, you do an amazing job in the front line.. don't forget to reach out to those who can help if needed."
"My heart aches for these families, their community, and the emergency services who are dealing with this," Sascha Jane said.
Another reader, Yvonne Cooper, said her heart went out to everyone affected.
"Hold your children tight as you never know when your last opportunity to hug them will be," she said.
More to come.
You can leave you tributes to the victims in our comments below. Find out how to register here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.