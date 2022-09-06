Illawarra Mercury
Five teens killed in Buxton crash

By Newsroom
Updated September 6 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 8:33pm
The tragic scene at Buxton. Picture via Channel 9 screen shot.

Five teenagers have died overnight after a devastating crash near Picton, with police describing the scene as one of the worst they have witnessed.

