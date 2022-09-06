Five teens killed in Buxton crash

Five teenagers have died overnight after a devastating crash near Picton, with police describing the scene as one of the worst they have witnessed.
Three female and two male passengers - all believed to be teenagers - died at the scene.
Advertisement
Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said the crash was one of the worst he'd seen in his 38 years of policing.
He said the victims were "local kids", all of whom attended Picton High School. The school principal has been contacted, he said, so counselling is available immediately.
"They're all local kids. They all go to the local high school.
"A tragedy of that magnitude is going to have ripple effects through ... the local community," he said.
Some of the first responders would have known the teenage victims, he said.
"Some of these kids are 14, 15. Can I just say to parents, know where your kids are and who they're getting into a vehicle with," he said.
The victims are all believed to have gone to Picton High School.
The driver, an 18-year-old man,is the only survivor.
After being treated at the scene, he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries for mandatory testing.
Wollondilly Shire Mayor Matt Gould said the close-knit community was waking up in shock and mourning.
"How do you even begin to process a loss like this?" he told Sydney radio 2GB.
"Our hearts go out to all of the families, all of the friends of those involved."
Emergency services were called after reports a Nissan Navara ute left the road, rolled and crashed into a tree at the intersection of Orange Road and East Parade, Buxton.
Police officers established a crime scene, which was being examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Advertisement
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.