Hazardous surf, strong wind warnings issued as big waves to hit Illawarra

People are being warned to stay out of the water as big surf and strong winds hit the Illawarra coastline.
A hazardous surf warning is in place for the Illawarra, Sydney and Hunter coasts on Friday, May 17.
Conditions will be hazardous for coastal activities including swimming, surfing, fishing and boating, authorities have warned.
People should avoid walking near surf-exposed areas, and rock fishers advised to avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.
Friday's forecast is a top of 21-23 degrees for the Illawarra, with winds up to 25km/h.
Up to five millimetres of rain is forecast late on Friday with a shower possible on Saturday, while Sunday will be mostly Sunday, temperatures will reach a top of 15-17 degrees.
