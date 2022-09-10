Bulli's Harper Rollinson tells PM about 'my super ears and how I learnt to talk'

Last Thursday, seven-year-old Harper Rollinson met some new friends.
Their names were Lilla, Audrey, Evie and Anthony Albanese.
The energetic Bulli girl, who lost her hearing after treatment for eye cancer when she was born, was one of seven children from around Australia to speak at Parliament House to highlight the achievements of kids with cochlear implants.
"My favourite part was that I got to meet new friends," she said, adding that meeting the Prime Minister was "cool" and "amazing".
The event, the Power of Speech, has been held annually prior to COVID, with children aged between six and nine chosen to share their experiences.
"It's a showcase event for young cochlear recipients," Harper's dad, Luke Rollinson, said.
"It basically aims to increase awareness and encourage conversations among key policymakers about the critical importance of early intervention.
"People underestimate what deaf kids can achieve, it is a disability and there is a long way to go, but the aim of cochlear and early invention is that children like Harper can thrive."
In her speech, Harper detailed how she lost her hearing and told attendees, including Mr Albanese and Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten, about her life wearing cochlear implants.
She said she was excited to tell the room "about my super ears, and how I learnt to talk" with the help of her implants and hearing loss charity, the Shepherd Centre.
"When I was in my mum's stomach she had a test and it said that I had the same eye cancer as my dad and my brother," she said, explaining her diagnosis with retinoblastoma.
"When I was 12 days old I had chemotherapy to save my eyes. I lost my hair and I lost my hearing. My hair grew back but my hearing didn't."
When she was three, Harper got two cochlear implants, as hearing aids were not giving her the clarity she needed.
"We call them super ears," she told the audience at parliament house, outlining her love of gymnastics, swimming and dancing as well as some of the cool features of the devices.
"My cochlear devices help me hear so I can listen to music and watch movies. My favourite thing to do is watch my iPad and have the sound go straight into my devices - it's like I have built in headphones.
"My teachers at school have a special microphone that connects to my super ear so I can understand them when the classroom gets noisy. Sometimes they'll leave the microphone on and I can hear things I probably shouldn't.
"When I'm not wearing my cochlear devices I can't hear anything, which is great for sleeping and when my brother is annoying me."
Mr Rollinson said it had been a tough decision to go with cochlears four years ago, but said Harper's growth and confidence speaking to a room of policymakers was a big moment for the family.
"It really hit home on Thursday sitting in parliament surrounded by all the pollies and Harper was up on stage," he said.
Before the big day, Harper received some tips from Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes - who was preparing to give her own first speech in parliament at the time.
Ms Byrnes also spoke about Harper on Thursday in her second parliamentary speech, sharing how the seven-year-old came into her office in "her pink tulle skirt, black and gold shiny top and pink sandshoes.
"What a whirlwind of personality," Ms Byrnes said.
"Harper... came in to see me to get some tips for her speech here in Parliament House. I gave her some tips on continuing your speech even if your brother is being a little bit annoying, and Harper told me that speeches in the parliament need more love hearts and butterflies."
"She spoke with confidence and bravery. Having recently delivered my own first speech, I understand all too well the pressure that comes with big speeches, particularly in this house. But Harper rose to the occasion."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
