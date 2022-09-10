Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Safe rock fishing practices sessions held in Port Kembla

Zaina Sayeda
By Zaina Sayeda
Updated September 10 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fisheries community relations manager George Mannah with Mark Halili from Albion Park discussing the importance of lifejackets when rock fishing. Picture by Robert Peet

With Port Kembla's Hill 60 recording six rock fishing deaths in the past two years, the region has acquired a deadly reputation.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina Sayeda

Zaina Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.