With Port Kembla's Hill 60 recording six rock fishing deaths in the past two years, the region has acquired a deadly reputation.
After 19-year-old Brenden Hurd was swept off the rocks earlier this year, there were calls to improve the safety measures.
Advertisement
In a much needed move, rock fishers gathered in Port Kembla on Saturday morning to attend a safety program.
Organised by NSW Surf Life Saving, the "Gone Fishing" project is all about safe rock fishing and skill development.
The team will be hosting sessions in 20 locations across the state, targeting high-risk regions.
Department of Primary Industries representative, George Mannah, enlightened the keen fishers with his industry knowledge gained through 40 years of experience.
"Rock fishing is a very specialised activity - exposing yourself to the elements - the rocks, the ocean, the wind,' he said.
Mr Mannah highlighted the importance of satisfying all safety criteria before going fishing.
"Are you a good swimmer?" he said.
Carefully and continuously assessing the environmental conditions was also of great significance, Mr Mannah said.
"Gone fishing" project lead, Julia Kiss, spoke of the "notoriously dangerous area" at Port Kembla.
"A lot of people travel long distances to fish here so even if the conditions are not safe, they're less likely to turn around," she said.
Ms Kiss said the project was all about practical learning, skill learning and skill development for communities who like to rock fish but might not know how to do it in a safe way.
The event saw about 100 participants and their families with around 20 different nationalities.
Advertisement
Sydney resident, Amanda Nadya, was there with her family.
"My husband is a very keen rock fisher and today he is running one of the safety sessions," she said.
Mrs Nadya said she was constantly worried about her husband when he went rock fishing but at the same time she was relieved to know he takes safety very seriously.
"He is a son, father, brother and friend and obviously we are all worried and want him to come home at the end of the day," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.