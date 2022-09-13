Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Robertson's Big Potato sold to developer

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated September 13 2022 - 6:00am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's the end of an era for the Tait family as they sell up the Big Potato. Picture Michelle Thomas

Robertson's famous landmark has found a new owner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.