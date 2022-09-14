Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock catches double the amount of snakes this winter than the previous

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 14 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than double the amount of snakes have been caught in the Illawarra this winter as the slithery reptiles have emerged to sun bake earlier than usual.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.