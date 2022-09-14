More than double the amount of snakes have been caught in the Illawarra this winter as the slithery reptiles have emerged to sun bake earlier than usual.
Illawarra Snake Catcher Glen Peacock has kept busy in recent weeks responding to an influx of calls, particularly to remove red-bellied black snakes, from Shell Cove, Figtree, Bulli and parts of Dapto.
Mr Peacock has caught and released 15 snakes this June to August, more than double the five or six in previous winters.
He put this down to the mild temperatures the region experienced, which has encouraged snakes to slither their way into spring.
"It was a fairly mild winter, I normally notice the snakes come out a couple weeks into spring before they start to get active," Mr Peacock said.
"There have been quite a few snakes sun baking but not really moving around a lot.
"The temperature still isn't up the scratch this spring, when we get up to 24 to 25 degrees, the snakes will start to become more active.
With another La Nina officially declared, snake sightings across the Illawarra may become more common as the reptiles could become flushed out of their resting places.
This month Mr Peacock has also caught and moved his fair share of red-bellied black snakes to safer places, including one in Dunmore which was living under a tree stump near a playground.
He also faced off with a feisty snake with its hood flared in Berkeley after releasing it to nearby scrub.
Despite the encounter, Mr Peacock said red-bellied black snakes are typically dosile and won't harm people.
He added about 80 per cent of people who attempt to kill, catch or interfere with the snakes get hurt, and urged residents to stay away from them if they happen to come across one.
"It's illegal to harm them as they're a protected species," Mr Peacock said.
He advised residents to call someone to capture the snake, or leave them alone.
"If you see one from a distance, don't approach it," Mr Peacock said.
"If you see one, turn around and go the other way. If you stand still, then the snake will treat you as non-threatening."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
