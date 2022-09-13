Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lily Van De Putte remembered as empathetic and caring after Buxton crash

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
September 13 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lily Van De Putte, 14, is remembered as an empathetic and talented young woman who had a bright future ahead.

A girl with a big heart, Lily Van De Putte was the kind of person who would literally take the blankets from her own home to give to someone sleeping rough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.