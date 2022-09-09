More CCTV, higher police presence and education campaigns on drink spiking were some of the things Illawarra victims said would make them feel safer when going out at night.
Earlier this week, Thirroul mum Kate Kalitash urged others to report their incidents of drink spiking to authorities in the hope more can be done by police and venues to keep patrons safe.
Kate took her plea to social media after her 18-year-old daughter was spiked at a Wollongong venue on June 29.
With the help of a friend, her daughter eventually made it to the hospital where she was treated, however felt sick for three weeks after the incident.
The young woman reported the incident to police but remains emotionally impacted by the incident.
A Wollongong resident, who wished to remain anonymous, was spiked more recently at a venue on July 29.
They were at a nightclub in the Wollongong CBD for only an hour before something felt off after one drink, and fell unconscious not long after. The horrific experience has left them permanently scarred.
"It was terrifying, I have no idea what could've happened if my fiancé didn't find me or if my friend didn't see me," they said.
"I completely lost control and collapsed ... I don't think I'll ever go clubbing again."
Wollongong resident Phoebe Gorman, 22, knows this feeling all too well. It took her a year before she could head out to a club again after she was also spiked at a CBD venue in 2019.
Phoebe said she had been at the venue for an hour and had consumed one drink before she suddenly felt unwell, went to leave and collapsed as she tried to leave.
If it wasn't for the help of her friends and security guards, Phoebe fears the night could have ended much worse.
"I was really lucky how quickly people around me responded," she said.
"A security guard collected me and carried me out the back, laid me on the ground until I woke up, then I was taken to hospital."
It's something no one should ever have to go through.- Phoebe Gorman, 22
Emma Thompson was spiked at The Illawarra Hotel last year when she was 21. She remembered consuming two drinks before collapsing to the bathroom floor, unable to get up.
She reported it to police. However, has since called for increased CCTV and stronger education campaigns on spiking after she has heard many others share their stories.
"We definitely need more education and posters warning people (of drink spiking) ... and definitely more CCTV because the problem with my case is that they were unable to see anything clearly in the cameras," Emma said.
At the time, publican Ryan Aitchison said managers were "shocked" to hear of Emma's incident and spent hours investigating it.
"We will go to great lengths to help put whoever is responsible behind bars where they belong," he told the Mercury last year.
While Emma felt "dismissed" by police after she reported the incident, she echoed Ms Kalitash's sentiments about coming forward.
Ms Kalitash said reporting would help officers establish a chain of evidence, no matter how long ago the incident occurred.
A NSW police spokeswoman said there has been no recorded increase in drink spiking crimes in the Illawarra, but also urged residents to report.
"Police will always investigate reports of alleged drink spiking," the spokeswoman said.
"Those who commit serious offences such as assault, get caught supplying drugs in a licensed venue, or spike other patrons' drinks, can expect to be charged.
"Police will simply not tolerate any antisocial behaviour; the safety of the community is our number one priority.
"Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a crime is urged to contact their local police station to make a report."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
