Community, friends dig deep for Wollongong's much-loved Big Red

By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:44am, first published 4:30am
Brent Peter Kelly, who died on September 3, is being remembered as a larger than life character who left a positive mark on everyone he met. Picture: GoFundMe.

Wollongong's Brent Peter Kelly is being remembered as a compassionate person who was always helping others, now the community is digging deep to give him the send off he deserves.

