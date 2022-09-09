Community, friends dig deep for Wollongong's much-loved Big Red

Wollongong's Brent Peter Kelly is being remembered as a compassionate person who was always helping others, now the community is digging deep to give him the send off he deserves.
Kelly was affectionately known as Big Red and many in the community have received one of his cheerful greetings, always at the top of his lungs, when walking along North Wollongong's Blue Mile.
Tributes have poured for the larger than life character after he died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 3 at age 37 while holidaying with his family.
He was a passionate supporter of the Wollongong music scene, cared deeply about the local environment, and became a fixture at Seeker Brewing in Unanderra, always greeting patrons with big bear hugs.
Big Red was also an advocate for people living with disability and spoke at conferences as an NDIS ambassador.
One of his close friends and support workers, Joshua Skipp, has organised an online fundraiser to assist Big Red's family with funeral costs. More than $4,000 has been raised in two days.
Big Red's mother Jenny Kelly has also invited the community to celebrate his life at the Daring Squire in North Wollongong from midday on September 19.
To donate, visit: https://tinyurl.com/47s3vw5m
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
