The Wollongong community is mourning one of its most larger than life characters who was known and adored by many.
Brent Peter Kelly, affectionately known as Big Red, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, September 3 at age 37.
He is remembered by many as a kind, cheeky soul who treated everyone equally. His mother, Jenny Kelly, said he cared deeply about the Illawarra, protecting the environment and helping anyone in need.
Many have been greeted by Big Red at North Wollongong beach where he would often say hello to everyone who walked along the Blue Mile.
"He didn't say hello to select people - it was always everybody," Ms Kelly said. "He classed every single person as equal."
Big Red, who sustained a brain injury in a car accident in 2002, was also a passionate NDIS ambassador and would often speak at conferences.
"That was something he really loved doing," Ms Kelly said.
He also frequented Seeker Brewing in Unanderra where he became like family with staff members, often playing cheeky tricks on them. He became so comfortable there he would pour his own beers behind the bar.
Owner of the venue, Jeff Argent, still can't comprehend the news of his friend's passing.
"Wollongong won't be the same without him, he's such a big character here and he's going to be missed by so many," Mr Argent said. "It's just been so heartbreaking."
Mr Argent said Big Red brought out the sensitive side in everyone, and that his honest, joyful attitude created "something truly special".
"Every time he visited, he always made sure he told us he loved us and that he was really grateful to be our friends."
And staff loved Big Red right back. After he jokingly suggested the brewery create a red coloured beer for him, Mr Argent made this a reality in July.
Big Red was thrilled to have his face on the can of his very own 'Magic Raspberry Milkshake IPA', which will remain on tap at the brewery for some time.
He will also be remembered as a passionate supporter of the Wollongong music scene.
Big Red frequented Rad Bar before it closed in 2019, and Mr Argent said bands could always hear his loud, cheerful voice from the crowd.
Ms Kelly added her son has always cared deeply environment, and that he loved the Illawarra dearly.
In 2012, he made a name for himself as a 'guerilla gardener' after he continued to plant trees without Wollongong council's permission.
He volunteered with the Southern Oceans Seabird Study Association and Port Kembla's Laneway Permaculture Garden, picking up a love for native plants.
Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to Big Red, with many expressing the city won't be the same without his positive attitude.
"A friend to all, a man of the people, an icon of this town ... I'll be planting a native tree in your honour," Wollongong vintage store, Wandering Merchants said.
"We are so shattered by the news of our beloved local, wonderful, bigger than life character; Big Red. You brought smiles to everyone one of our staff, will be missed dearly," Levendi Wollongong Harbour said on Facebook.
Ms Kelly has invited the community to the Daring Squire at 3 Flinders Street, Wollongong on Monday, September 19 to celebrate his life.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
