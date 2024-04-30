Labor's Anna Watson on the attack after Shellharbour council meeting

Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer's actions at a recent council meeting should be investigated by Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig, according to MP Anna Watson.
But Mayor Homer has dismissed the call as another instance of the 'white-anting' Labor has been doing since he ended that party's nine-year strangehold on the top job.
Ms Watson wrote to Mr Hoenig following the April 23 Shellharbour City Council meeting, where Mayor Homer tried to stop Labor councillor Rob Petreski speaking about an issue even though two independent councillors had already done so.
It saw the intervention of Shellharbour CEO Mike Archer, who noted that if the independent councillors were allowed to talk about the issue then so should Cr Petreski.
"Having reviewed the incident via Council's website, I am concerned that the Mayor, Chris Homer, has breached his duties under the Local Government Act and/or the Code of Conduct," Ms Watson alleged in her letter to Mr Hoenig.
"Regardless, the incident and its reporting in local media has eroded community confidence in Shellharbour City Council.
"I therefore request that you undertake a review of the incident and provide appropriate sanctions and/or training to the Mayor so that he can fulfil his responsibilities under the Local Government Act."
This is not the first time the Shellhabour MP has tried to step into council issues, including a claim some councillors were "drunk on power" and using parliamentary privilege to call for Mayor Homer to resign.
Mayor Homer said Ms Watson should keep out of local government.
"I'd like her to focus on her own job," Mayor Homer said.
"I'd like her to focus on her own election promises. I ran in the last state election [against her]. I know the promises that she made and none of them have been fulfilled yet.
"All she can do is poke a finger at local government."
He claimed Ms Watson's action was the latest in an ongoing campaign to "white ant" his leadership that began with his election in December 2021 and he expected it to continue right up to the September local government elections.
"We all know that I'm the guy that shouldn't have won," Mayor Homer said.
"I came out of nowhere and won the David and Goliath battle, displaced a council that had been run by Labor for 10 years.
"The state member, who campaigned for the previous mayor, has not been happy ever since I've been elected and she's been of no assistance to Shellharbour."
Despite this, Mayor Homer wasn't going to back away from his earlier commitment to run for the top job again.
"I want to do two terms in any case and this has been a short term for myself and the rest of local government," he said.
"But I'm not leaving until I can pass the baton and be comfortable that community leadership is in good hands also."
Mr Hoenig's officer was also contacted for comment.
