Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Drunk on power': Anna Watson's extraordinary jibe at Shellharbour City councillors

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson (centre)has taken to Facebook to criticise council's mayor Chris Homer (right) and deputy mayor Kellie Marsh (left) as being "drunk on power".

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has attacked the local council, claiming they seem "drunk on power".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.