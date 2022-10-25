Shellharbour MP Anna Watson has attacked the local council, claiming they seem "drunk on power".
Ms Watson made the extraordinary statement on a Facebook post where she called out Mayor Chris Homer, deputy Kellie Marsh and "other so-called independents" after Labor councillor Maree Duffy-Moon was not voted into the council's traffic committee.
That was one of five instances at last week's council meeting where an incumbent Labor councillor lost a vote to remain on a committee to an independent.
Ms Watson alleged the five independent councillors were using their majority to block vote - a tactic sometimes used by Labor on the previous council.
"I think it's pretty obvious that's what's happening and that's what happens in local government," Ms Watson said.
"What I don't expect to see is councillors removed from committees on which they're doing a great job and for council to be used as a political plaything and that's what's happening - it's obvious to everybody."
It's not the first time Ms Watson has criticised the council - in a June meeting she locked horns with Mayor Homer and complained there was "a lack of integrity" in the council.
In response to Ms Watson's Facebook post, Mayor Homer branded it "a sad reflection of dark politics that no one wants to see any more".
"It's just baseless political attacks again with absolutely no authenticity behind it," Mayor Homer said.
"I think everyone knows that I don't have a political background and that I'm an independent. I haven't come from a political party - I'm a true independent.
Cr Marsh declined to comment on the "drunk on power" slur but took issue with the implication of independents block voting.
"I can honestly say I have never sat down at a private meeting with the other independents on council and plotted and planned," Cr Marsh said.
"That just does not happen. Each person votes on each item on their merits and it's a conscience vote."
Cr Marsh also said there was nothing unusual in changing councillors on committees.
"Everyone in local government will tell you people come and go from committees," she said.
"It's great to give new councillors opportunities to be on committees."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.