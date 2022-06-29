In a fiery public forum, Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said there was a "perceived lack of integrity" at Shellharbour Council.
Ms Watson was meant to be speaking on the specific agenda item relating to the adoption of integrated planning documents.
However, in a speech where Mayor Chris Homer repeatedly tried to return her to that motion, she raised questions about the council's performance.
"I do have concerns, as do some community members who continue to lobby me and approach me about reports like this one tonight that may have been compromised or in breach of the Local Government Act," Ms Watson said.
"There seems to be a lack of trust due to a lack of integrity, or a perceived lack of integrity."
She also complained that council was spending too much time deciding things in confidential session.
"It appears to myself and many others that this council is spending a lot of time in closed session," she said.
"This fosters the perception that there is something to hide and the core values of this council are not being adhered to."
However, in the business papers for the nine meetings so far this year, council has only gone into closed session three times.
These include a June 7 discussion on land for the proposed Shellharbour Hospital and a March 22 discussion on land acquisition at Calderwood.
When Ms Watson's time had expired, Cr Homer drew a line under the speech.
Cr Rob Petreski proposed to allow Ms Watson and extra two minutes, which Cr Homer rejected, saying "I'm fine".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
